A body found in the Highlands on Tuesday has been confirmed as missing Hertfordshire man Ian McMullen.

The 80-year-old disappeared on a fishing trip on the River Oykel, near Lairg, in Sutherland, on Thursday.

Extensive searches of the river and the surrounding area were made by search teams, including East Sutherland Rescue Association and Assynt MRT.

Mr McMullen's body was recovered during searches conducted by the Police Scotland Dive and Marine Unit.

Ch Insp Iain MacLelland said: "Our thoughts are with Mr McMullen's family at this sad time.

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank the partner agencies and members of the public who have helped with our enquires and search activity.

"There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."