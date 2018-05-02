Image copyright Nicholas Leach Image caption Leverburgh's new lifeboat, the RNLB Stella and Humfrey Berkeley 13-25

Leverburgh RNLI's new £2.2m lifeboat has entered service.

The station on Harris, in the Western Isles, had been using a Mersey class boat.

Its new boat, called RNLB Stella and Humfrey Berkeley 13-25, is a Shannon class, the RNLI's most agile and manoeuvrable all-weather lifeboat.

Shannon class boats are propelled by water jets instead of propellers. Leverburgh's boat was constructed in Poole in Dorset.