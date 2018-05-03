Woman flown to hospital after Loch Ness rescue
- 3 May 2018
A woman has been flown to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness after being rescued from Loch Ness.
The alarm was raised just before 13:30 when the woman was spotted in the water near Invermoriston.
A major rescue operation was launched with the police, firefighters Loch Ness RNLI and local coastguard teams.
Inverness Coastguard helicopter flew the woman to hospital. There are no details at this stage on her condition.