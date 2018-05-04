Highlands & Islands

Two injured in car crash on near Lochs on Lewis

  • 4 May 2018

Two people were taken to hospital following a car crash on Lewis in the Western Isles on Thursday night.

Firefighters used cutting gear to free the casualties from the wreckage of the one-vehicle accident.

The crash happened about a mile and half south of the Lochs service station at about 18:45.

The two people were believed to have not been seriously injured.

