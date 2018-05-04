Image copyright Transport Scotland Image caption An aerial image of Longman Roundabout

Survey work is to be carried out later this month as part of an effort to improve traffic flow at one of the busiest roundabouts in Inverness.

The Longman Roundabout, near the Kessock Bridge, connects the A9 and A82 and is the scene of long tailbacks at peak times.

Contractors for Transport Scotland have begun work on designing improvements.

Five nights of survey work on the central reservations of the A9 and A82 at Inverness is to start on 14 May.

Transport Scotland said some traffic management measures would be required and the outside lanes of the trunk roads would be closed between 20:00 and 06:00.

It said its contractor would "closely monitor" the operation of the traffic management measures to ensure that delays were kept to a minimum.