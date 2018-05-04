A 73-year-old cyclist has died after coming off his bike on a road on Skye.

David Young is believed to have collided with a deer near Ord.

The road was closed to allow for a police investigation to be carried out at the scene.

Sgt Chris Murray, of Police Scotland, said: "Inquiries into this tragic incident are ongoing, and I would appeal for anyone who saw David on the morning of 4 May, who has not already spoken to police, to contact us."