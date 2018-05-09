Image copyright Mcleod Family Image caption Kevin Mcleod's body was found in Wick harbour in 1997

The Lord Advocate has instructed that an experienced prosecutor review police handling of a man's death 21 years ago.

The body of Kevin Mcleod, 24, was found in Wick harbour on 9 February 1997.

His family believe that injuries on his body showed that he was murdered, and have criticised how police handled the case in the past.

In a letter to his parents, James Wolffe QC said the prosecutor would be from Crown Office Criminal Allegations Against the Police Division.

Police Scotland has previously apologised for how the former Northern Constabulary handled the case.

The Lord Advocate said the review would be "thorough".

A Crown Office spokesman said: "The Lord Advocate has instructed the Criminal Allegations Against the Police Division of Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service to independently review the investigation carried out following the death of Kevin McLeod in February 1997, with a view to considering whether or not any further inquiries would be appropriate."