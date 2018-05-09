Highlands & Islands

Car crash shuts B851 Inverness to Fort Augustus road at Farr

  • 9 May 2018
Scene of crash Image copyright PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX

A car crash has closed a road in the Highlands.

Police Scotland said the B851 Inverness to Fort Augustus road was shut near Farr.

Emergency services were alerted to the accident just before 07:00.

Drivers have been asked to use an alternative route until the road at the scene of the crash is reopened.