Car crash shuts B851 Inverness to Fort Augustus road at Farr
- 9 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A car crash has closed a road in the Highlands.
Police Scotland said the B851 Inverness to Fort Augustus road was shut near Farr.
Emergency services were alerted to the accident just before 07:00.
Drivers have been asked to use an alternative route until the road at the scene of the crash is reopened.