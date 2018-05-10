Image copyright Brian Ó hEadhra Image caption Smoke from the fire on the A82

A double decker tour bus has been destroyed in a fire on the A82 in Inverness.

People reported hearing the sound of a "huge explosion", and black smoke from the scene could be seen from close to the city centre.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said no-one was injured.

Traffic Scotland said the A82 was closed in both directions at Torvean Golf Club in Inverness and motorists should use alternative routes.

Police Scotland has asked the public to avoid the area.

'Huge blast'

Two fire appliances were sent to the scene and firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Image copyright Brian Ó hEadhra Image caption The incident has closed the A82 at the scene

BBC Scotland journalist Kevin MacKenzie said he heard the sounds of several "blasts".

He said: "I heard a huge blast just before 9:30 which made me look up.

"I then saw a huge pall of black smoke rising up into the sky.

"I couldn't see the source of the smoke but it looked like it was coming from an area near Torvean Golf Club or the Tomnahurich canal bridge.

"I heard two smaller blasts a few minutes after the first, followed moments later by the sound of emergency vehicle sirens."