'Serious incident' involving injured man in Fort William
- 13 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are dealing with an ongoing serious incident in Fort William involving an injured man.
It is believed the man was discovered on the A82 Auchintore Road on Sunday morning.
Emergency services are at the scene of the incident near the Cruachan Hotel.
Road closures and diversions are in place and police are warning members of the public to stay clear of the area until further notice.
Skip Twitter post by @trafficscotland
#A82 is closed South of Fort William due to a police incident. Follow signed diversion and expect slight delays this morning.— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) May 13, 2018
End of Twitter post by @trafficscotland