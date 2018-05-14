Image copyright Twitter Image caption Park Primary School shared the message received from Steve Weatherford

A Super Bowl champion has sent a motivational message to a Scottish primary school's girls football team.

The pupils from Park Primary in Invergordon in the Highlands had strung together a 48-game unbeaten run before losing their 49th match.

Word of their disappointment at the defeat reached NFL star Steve Weatherford in California via a friend, who is one of the girl's uncles.

In his message on Twitter, he urged the team to win their next 96 games.

Weatherford, who played NFL for 10 years and won the Super Bowl with the New York Giants, told the pupils: "You guys brought it to the field of battle.

"You laid it on the line, and you came out victorious.

"I know you guys are upset that you lost your 49th game, but that should be fuel for your fire to start that streak over and next time you guys are going to double it - 96 win the row.

"And the only way you are going to get there is by staying hungry."

The girls team was started last year and its 48 games without defeat included wins over four secondary school teams and girls youth sides made up of older players.

The team's first defeat since being put together, came to an end in the semi-finals of the Ross-Shire Girls Tournament.

Iain MacIver, a teacher at Park Primary who coaches the school's football teams, said: "On another day they would have come through that game comfortably as well.

"They were all devastated in losing game number 49 and 50 games unbeaten was so close."

He added: "One of our girl's uncles used to stay in New York and is good friends with Steve Weatherford.

"He told him about the girls' story and Steve recorded the video message for them himself over in California and sent it on to the girls."