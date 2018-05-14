Image copyright Google Image caption The A82's Auchintore Road was closed for several hours on Sunday while police carried out an investigation at the scene

Police Scotland has said officers inquiries were continuing after a man was found near a hotel in Fort William in the early hours of Sunday.

Two men aged 41 and 22 years old have been arrested in connection with an incident and have been released with inquiries ongoing, police said.

The injured man, 44, was found on Achintore Road near the Cruachan Hotel at about 03:50.

His condition in hospital has been described as "critical".

He was taken to the Belford Hospital in Fort William and has since been transferred to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow.

'Checking CCTV'

Det Insp Richard Baird, of Police Scotland, said: "Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of how this man came to be injured.

"Our initial inquiries suggest this was a contained incident and there was no wider risk to the public.

"Officers will continue to work in the area today and over the coming days, carrying out house-to-house inquiries and checking CCTV footage."

He added: "I would ask anybody who was in the area near the Cruachan Hotel or on the High Street in Fort William in the early hours of Sunday morning who has not yet spoken to police to make contact as soon as possible.

"You may have information which seemed inconsequential at the time but could of be of help to our inquiries."

Initial inquiries necessitated the closure of the A82 at Achintore Road for several hours on Sunday.

Police Scotland said it was grateful for the patience of local residents and motorists while this work was carried out.