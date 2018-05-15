Image copyright Highland Council Image caption A clock from the council offices originally told the time at Fort William Railway Station

A clear-out of council offices in the Highlands has uncovered sought-after items of railway memorabilia.

Highland Council staff are moving from Lochaber House in Fort William to new offices at the Charles Kennedy Building, a former secondary school.

Furniture and other items not needed for the new offices are to be auctioned off on 26 May.

The sale will include green railway flags and clock that was used at Fort William Railway Station.

The clock was made by James Ritchie and Son, Edinburgh.

Image copyright Highland Council Image caption Railway flags are to be offered for sale in the auction

Highland Council said it had managed to re-use 95% of the desks from Lochaber House.

It has also donated a large amount of furniture to voluntary groups.

Among the other items to be sold at the auction are tea sets and glasses, pictures, telephones and artificial plants.