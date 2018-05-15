Image copyright SNS Image caption Ross County will play in the Scottish Championship next season

A Scottish football club has cancelled a music event that was to be held to mark the end of the season after being relegated.

Dingwall-based Ross County will play in the Championship next season after finishing bottom of the Premiership.

In a statement, the club apologised for cancelling its Party in the Park, adding that it decided it would be "inappropriate" to hold the event.

The acts involved are now to perform at an event in Inverness on the same day.

Taking place in the Ironworks on 26 May, the date when Party in the Park was to be held at County's stadium, the acts include Donnie Munro.

Liam Christie, of North Highland Events, said: "We are delighted that we can bring the former front man of Runrig, Donnie Munro and his band, along with local folk rockers Torridon and the Dark Horse Band to the Ironworks.

"We knew that their fans were really disappointed with the news that the Party On The Park had to be cancelled so we have pulled out all the stops to secure the bands for this unique show."

Ross County have also offered a refund on tickets for its event.