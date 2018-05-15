Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Maguire was found seriously injured on Achintore Road

Police have confirmed that a man who was found injured in a street in Forth William on Sunday has died.

He was Mark Maguire, 44, from Bishopbriggs in East Dunbartonshire.

Mr Maguire was found at Achintore Road, near the Cruachan Hotel, at about 03:50 on Sunday. His death is being treated as unexplained.

Two men aged 41 and 22 have been arrested in connection with an incident and have been released with inquiries ongoing, police said.

Det Insp Richard Baird added: "I would like to offer my condolences to Mr Maguire's family and friends at this time. They are very much in our thoughts as we continue with our inquiries.

"His death is currently being treated as unexplained and we continue to work to establish the full circumstances.

"Officers will be carrying out further inquiries in the local area today."

Det Insp Baird appealed for anyone with information who is yet to speak to police to come forward.