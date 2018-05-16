First shout for Leverburgh RNLI's new lifeboat
Leverburgh RNLI has used its new £2.2m lifeboat on a shout for the first time since its arrival at the station at the start of this month.
The station on Harris had been using a Mersey class boat.
Its new boat, called RNLB Stella and Humfrey Berkeley 13-25, is a Shannon class, the RNLI's most agile and manoeuvrable all-weather lifeboat.
Monday's shout involved helping a woman who had injured her back on a yacht north of Lochmaddy, North Uist.