Image copyright Calmac Image caption CalMac services have been operating to an amended timetable

A boss at Caledonian MacBrayne (CalMac) says the current spell of disruption to the company's ferry services is the "worst for seven years".

The problems have been caused by repairs to the ferry MV Clansman having taken longer than expected.

An alternative timetable is in place, with widespread disruption across CalMac's west coast routes.

Robbie Drummond said staff have been working "absolutely flat out" to try and lessen the impact on customers.

CalMac's managing director told BBC Scotland: "This period of disruption has been the worst we've faced over seven years.

"It has been really challenging for our staff to manage through it.

"They have worked absolutely flat out to find the best service that they can."

Image copyright Dales Marine Services Image caption Calmac said repairs to MV Clansman had taken longer than expected

Mr Drummond added: "We have learned some lessons through this process.

"I think one of the biggest lessons is one on how we communicate. Our communication has not always been as quick and accurate as we would have liked.

"That is something we have taken forward and have looked at how we improve in the future."

Mr Drummond also said islands communities, many relying on lifeline services, were not always getting the service they would expect.

He said CalMac was having to balance it services across its network, and with an ageing fleet of ferries. The average age of the fleet is 22 years old.

Mr Drummond said the company was looking at how it could "build more sustainability" into the fleet.

One of the ways of doing this was by having new ferries built, he said.