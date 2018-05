Image copyright PA Image caption Scottish Water said efforts were being made to restore supplies to customers

Residents on the Black Isle have had their water supplies disrupted after a mains pipe burst.

Scottish Water said repairs were being made to the pipe near the A9's Tore Roundabout north of Inverness.

The company said a water inspector was carrying out emergency adjustments to the network to bring all customers back into supply while repairs are ongoing.

Scottish Water said: "We apologise for any inconvenience this may be causing customers."