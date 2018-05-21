Police have expressed disappointment that motorists continue to risk drinking and driving.

Twelve people have been charged with alleged drink-driving offences in the past month in the Highlands and Islands, five of them at the weekend.

The number involves eight men and four women.

Police Scotland's Sgt Donnie Mackinnon said: "Our message is simple - there is no safe limit. If you need to drive then it is best not to drink at all."