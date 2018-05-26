Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Nathan Ross may be in the company of Clive Topping

Police in Inverness are searching for a seven-year-old boy who has been missing from his home since 08:00.

Nathan Ross is thought to be with his mother's partner, 39-year-old Clive Topping.

Officers have said that there appear to be no suspicious circumstances at this time.

Nathan is described as being 4ft tall, of slim build with short brown/red hair. He has a bottom front tooth missing.

It is not known what he was wearing, but he usually wears jogging bottoms.

Clive Topping is described as being 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with receding fair hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101.