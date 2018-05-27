Image copyright Skye Mountain Rescue Image caption Smoke can be seen rising from the heath fire near Sligachan on Skye

Firefighters have been tackling three large wildfires which have broken out in different areas of the Highlands.

About 30 fire service personnel were trying to contain a heath fire near Sligachan on the Isle of Skye.

Six appliances were called to the scene shortly before 10:00. Up to 10 acres of land are thought to have been affected.

Efforts were also under way to tackle a wildfire which was reported in the Strathcarron area shortly after 14:00.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were also alerted to a major blaze at Upper Diabaig, Torridon, at about 10:00.

A helicopter was called in to waterbomb that fire, a service spokeswoman said.

Four appliances were at the scene, where firefighters were using paddles to beat the flames.

Image copyright Alpin Stewart/Geograph Image caption One of the wildfires broke out in the Upper Diabaig area

Meanwhile, police are trying to trace two vans in connection with the incident at Upper Diabaig.

A police spokesman said: "Officers would like to speak to any persons who may have been in the area and may have witnessed anything suspicious this morning about 10:15.

"In particular, officers are appealing to trace two males who were seen in the area around that time who are believed to have been travelling in a small red van, and also the occupants of a white campervan believed to be a Dutch-registered vehicle."