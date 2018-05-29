Image copyright Skye Mountain Rescue Image caption Smoke can be seen rising from the heath fire near Sligachan on Skye on Sunday

A man is to be reported in connection with a wildfire which broke out on the Isle of Skye.

Sunday's incident was one of "multiple fires" tackled by firefighters in Skye, Lochalsh and Wester Ross at the weekend and on Monday, said police.

The 49-year-old man will be reported to the procurator fiscal in relation to a fire near Sligachan.

The incident was reported after 10:00 on Sunday and was brought under control by firefighters about 12 hours later.

Police Scotland said its inquiries were ongoing to establish the cause of all the wildfires of the past few days.

In Torridon, firefighters continue to battle a significant wildfire which has been ongoing since Sunday morning.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said a fire it was alerted to at 07:00 on Sunday at Achintee, in Strathcarron, had now been extinguished.

A warning for an increased risk of wildfires is in place across Scotland until Thursday.