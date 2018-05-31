Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Ian Stalker was reported missing after failing to return from a walking trip

A body has been found during a search in the Highlands for a missing hillwalker from Edinburgh.

Ian Stalker, 65, failed to return from a trek in the Sgurr a Choire-bheithe area at Knoydart on Tuesday evening as planned.

His family has been informed of the discovery.

A coastguard helicopter and members of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team have been involved in the search for Mr Stalker, who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Police in Fort William have also been involved.