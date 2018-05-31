A man who filmed his rape and abuse of a vulnerable woman has lost an appeal against his nine-year jail sentence.

Fisherman Marc Ronald, 45, of Dunvegan, Skye, denied raping and sexually assaulting the woman at addresses in Orkney and near Dingwall.

A judge had described his behaviour as "degrading and humiliating".

The Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh rejected a claim the sentence was excessive and that a shorter jail term should be substituted.

Ronald had denied raping and sexually assaulting the woman between March 2011 and February 2013.

The graphic film was used as evidence against him at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The 29-year-old woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, also had to watch the film during Ronald's trial.

Ronald was earlier placed on the sex offenders' register.