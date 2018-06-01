Man rescued after getting stuck on cliff on Skye
A man had to be rescued by a coastguard helicopter after getting stuck on a cliff on the Isle of Skye.
People on a yacht raised the alarm at about 20:00 on Thursday after noticing he was in difficulty 91m (300ft) up on The Bad Step near Elgol.
The man was winched on board the helicopter. He was not injured.
The rescue was made in the same area where a man died after falling from a cliff near Loch Scavaig on Tuesday.