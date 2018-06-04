Highlands & Islands

Braking bad: Some of world's fastest downhill riders at Nevis Range

  • 4 June 2018
Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption The international competition is held annually at Nevis Range

The Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup was held at the weekend.

Hundreds of elite riders and thousands of spectators turned up for the competition.

Photographer Paul Campbell captured some of the action on the downhill course at Nevis Range.

Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption More than 250 riders entered the event's competitions
Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption Mountain bikers from all over the world take part
Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption The downhill course is near Fort William in Lochaber
Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption Completing the course requires skill and nerve
Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup Image copyright Paul Campbell
Image caption The event had been expected to draw a crowd of more than 20,000 people
Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup Image copyright Paul Campbell

All images the copyright of Paul Campbell.

Related Topics