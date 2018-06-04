Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption The international competition is held annually at Nevis Range

The Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup was held at the weekend.

Hundreds of elite riders and thousands of spectators turned up for the competition.

Photographer Paul Campbell captured some of the action on the downhill course at Nevis Range.

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption More than 250 riders entered the event's competitions

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Mountain bikers from all over the world take part

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption The downhill course is near Fort William in Lochaber

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Completing the course requires skill and nerve

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption The event had been expected to draw a crowd of more than 20,000 people

Image copyright Paul Campbell

All images the copyright of Paul Campbell.