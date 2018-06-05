Image copyright Disney/BBC Image caption Merida in Brave was voiced by Kelly Macdonald

Glasgow-born actress Kelly Macdonald has reprised her role as Highlands princess Merida for a new Disney film.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2 has a scene bringing together all Disney's princesses, including Snow White, Ariel and Moana.

Macdonald provided the voice for Merida in the 2012 Disney-Pixar film Brave, and the character appears in a newly-released trailer for Wreck It Ralph.

The team behind Brave visited Scotland to help guide the making of the movie.

Image copyright Disney Image caption Ralph Breaks the Internet brings together all Disney's princesses onscreen for the first time

The animation's cast of voices also included Glasgow-born comedian Billy Connolly and Elgin's Kevin McKidd, who spoke Doric for the character Young MacGuffin.

Featuring songs by Gaelic singer Julie Fowlis, who grew up in North Uist, Brave inspired a VisitScotland tourism campaign. It became a model for a similar marketing drive by VisitNorway to tie in with the Disney film, Frozen.

Ralph Breaks the Internet is the sequel to box office hit Wreck It Ralph.