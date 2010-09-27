Image caption The fires broke out on Sanday early on Monday

A man has been detained after 22 people were led to safety following a series of fires in Sanday in Orkney.

Three buildings - a shop, a garage and a recycling centre - were affected in Kettletoft in the early hours before the fire was brought under control.

The area was cordoned off at 0145 BST because the premises contained fuel and highly flammable gas.

Northern Constabulary said a 52 year-old man had been detained and a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.

A fire crew from Sanday was at the scene and two further crews from Kirkwall were also brought in.

The cordon was expected to remain in place for some time.