A man who tried to commit suicide before admitting sexually abusing two young girls has been jailed for three years and eight months.

Arthur Fulton, 63, abused his first victim in Aberdeen between 1997 and 2000, starting when she was six.

He abused the second child between October 2004 and March this year.

Lord Kinclaven told Fulton at the High Court in Edinburgh that he believed there was no alternative to a custodial sentence.

The court earlier heard that Fulton attempted to take his own life after being question by police in March.