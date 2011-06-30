Northern Lights music festival in Aberdeen called off

Image copyright Not Specified Image caption The Northern Lights festival had been planned for July

A music festival planned for Aberdeen at the end of July has had to be cancelled, it has been announced.

The Northern Lights Music Festival 2011 had been expected to attract acts from around the world.

A statement on the festival website said: "We are very sorry to announce that the Northern Lights Music Festival has been cancelled."

It added: "To all those that supported the festival, thank you. All tickets will be refunded at point of sale."

An online petition has been launched in a bid to save the event.