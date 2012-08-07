Diamond Jubilee: Queen hosts final event at Balmoral

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The event is the first time a garden party has been held at the Royal Deeside castle since the Golden Jubilee in 2002

The Queen has been hosting a garden party at Balmoral as she rounded off her main Diamond Jubilee celebrations in the UK.

The event is the first time a garden party has been held at the Royal Deeside castle since the Golden Jubilee in 2002.

The Queen's 60 years as monarch have been marked by a series of events throughout the year.

They included a four-day UK Bank Holiday weekend in June.

This saw the Queen lead a flotilla of boats along the Thames in London.

A chain of beacons was also lit up across the country.

Favourite residence

Balmoral has been one of the Royal Family's private residencies since 1852, when it was purchased by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

It remains the private property of the monarch, and is not part of the Crown Estate, and has remained a favourite residence for the Queen and her family during the summer holiday period.

The Queen also visited Scotland in July for her traditional Royal Week tour, which this year incorporated celebrations marking her time on the throne.

Royal Week - which has been held almost every year since her accession to the throne in 1952, sees the Queen briefly setting up home for a week at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

For that week it becomes the main working royal headquarters.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People gathered to see the Royal Family attending the Thistle ceremony at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.

The relocation gives the Queen the opportunity to visit parts of the UK furthest from London and to honour Scottish achievements.

On the first day of this year's tour she attended the traditional keys ceremony in Edinburgh followed by a garden party for 8,000 people, when she handed out honours to those on her New Year's list.

A thanksgiving service was attended by the Queen and Prince Philip on 4 July at Glasgow Cathedral, and they later met members of the public in George Square in the city centre.

During a ceremony in Edinburgh the following day, the Queen appointed her grandson Prince William to the Order of the Thistle - Scotland's highest chivalric honour - during a service at St Giles Cathedral.

She visited Perth on the final day of her Scottish tour, where she was handed the keys to the newly dedicated city and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, was granted the freedom of Perth.