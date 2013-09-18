Former Grampian Police senior officer Ian Paterson faces sex offence trial
- 18 September 2013
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
A former senior Grampian Police officer is set to stand trial facing sexual offence allegations.
Ian Paterson, 62, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
Mr Paterson faces a total of nine charges, including indecent assaults.
He is due to return to court on Monday 30 September to face an indictment trial.