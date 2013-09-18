NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Former Grampian Police senior officer Ian Paterson faces sex offence trial

A former senior Grampian Police officer is set to stand trial facing sexual offence allegations.

Ian Paterson, 62, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Mr Paterson faces a total of nine charges, including indecent assaults.

He is due to return to court on Monday 30 September to face an indictment trial.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites