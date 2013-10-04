NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Aberdeen portrait of swimmer Hannah Miley unveiled

Hannah Miley and portrait
Image caption Stuart Allan painted the portrait of Hannah Miley

Leading Scottish swimmer Hannah Miley has had a life-size portrait of herself unveiled in Aberdeen.

Miley - who is targeting Commonwealth Games success in Glasgow next year to add to her haul of medals - was honoured by Robert Gordon University.

It was painted by Gray's School of Art graduate Stuart Allan.

Miley, 24, said: "It was a lot of fun working with Stuart on the project, he's done a fantastic job and the portrait is incredibly life-like."

She added of Glasgow 2014: "I hope to defend my title and win more gold for Scotland."

The 29-year-old artist said: "This was a very exciting project to work on and I jumped at the chance to show what I could do.

"The portrait was a joy to work on and once we decided on what pose to develop for the final painting it didn't take too long for the final piece to take shape."

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites