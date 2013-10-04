Aberdeen portrait of swimmer Hannah Miley unveiled

Image caption Stuart Allan painted the portrait of Hannah Miley

Leading Scottish swimmer Hannah Miley has had a life-size portrait of herself unveiled in Aberdeen.

Miley - who is targeting Commonwealth Games success in Glasgow next year to add to her haul of medals - was honoured by Robert Gordon University.

It was painted by Gray's School of Art graduate Stuart Allan.

Miley, 24, said: "It was a lot of fun working with Stuart on the project, he's done a fantastic job and the portrait is incredibly life-like."

She added of Glasgow 2014: "I hope to defend my title and win more gold for Scotland."

The 29-year-old artist said: "This was a very exciting project to work on and I jumped at the chance to show what I could do.

"The portrait was a joy to work on and once we decided on what pose to develop for the final painting it didn't take too long for the final piece to take shape."