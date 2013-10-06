NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Elizabeth Selfridge, nine, found after Aberdeen disappearance

A nine-year-old girl who went missing from an Aberdeen swimming pool, has been found.

Elizabeth Selfridge had disappeared from Hazlehead Swimming Pool at about 15:00 BST.

Police Scotland later confirmed she had been found in the Northfield area of Aberdeen.

The force said Elizabeth had been "traced safe and well" and thanked the media for prompt assistance in publicising her disappearance.