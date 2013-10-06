Elizabeth Selfridge, nine, found after Aberdeen disappearance
- 6 October 2013
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A nine-year-old girl who went missing from an Aberdeen swimming pool, has been found.
Elizabeth Selfridge had disappeared from Hazlehead Swimming Pool at about 15:00 BST.
Police Scotland later confirmed she had been found in the Northfield area of Aberdeen.
The force said Elizabeth had been "traced safe and well" and thanked the media for prompt assistance in publicising her disappearance.