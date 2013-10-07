Aberdeen's Marcliffe Hotel set to close as owner Stewart Spence retires
- 7 October 2013
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Aberdeen's iconic Marcliffe Hotel is set to close.
The five-star hotel - a popular venue for wedding receptions and functions - has been at its North Deeside Road venue since 1993.
The owner, Stewart Spence, is to retire and plans to sell the venue to an office developer.
Bookings at the hotel will be honoured until November next year.