Alistair Wishart, 74, missing in Shetland

From the section

Image caption Alistair Wishart went missing over the weekend in Shetland

Police have appealed for sightings of a 74-year-old man missing in Shetland amid growing anxiety for his safety.

Alistair Wishart was last seen in Lerwick over the weekend.

Coastguard teams, supported by a search helicopter and lifeboat, did not find Mr Wishart on Sunday evening.

He is described as 5ft 3in tall, slim, with a beard and circular glasses. He was wearing a navy jacket.