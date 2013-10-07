Alistair Wishart, 74, missing in Shetland
- 7 October 2013
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Police have appealed for sightings of a 74-year-old man missing in Shetland amid growing anxiety for his safety.
Alistair Wishart was last seen in Lerwick over the weekend.
Coastguard teams, supported by a search helicopter and lifeboat, did not find Mr Wishart on Sunday evening.
He is described as 5ft 3in tall, slim, with a beard and circular glasses. He was wearing a navy jacket.