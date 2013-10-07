Aberdeen armed robbers Jason King and Scott Gartshore jailed

Image caption Jason King (left) and Scott Gartshore were jailed by Lord Doherty

A pair of armed robbers who carried out two knifepoint robberies at shops in Aberdeen have been jailed for a total of more than 13 years.

Jason King, 20, was jailed for seven years and nine months after being found guilty. Scott Gartshore, 23, received six years after admitting his role.

The robberies were at RS McColls in Bervie Brow, Cove, and Spar on North Deeside Road, Peterculter, in January.

Gartshore was jailed for another year for refusing to name his accomplices.

Sentencing the pair at the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lord Doherty said: "These were terrifying incidents for the shop workers involved."

In the RS McColls raid, a knife was put to the throat of one of the employees.

Image caption The two raids were carried out in January

More than £1,600 was stolen, along with of cigarettes and alcohol.

During the second raid, £7,500 and alcohol was taken.

Gartshore was called as a witness at King's trial after admitting his involvement.

He was found in contempt of court while giving his evidence for refusing to say who his two accomplices were.

Defence counsel Derick Nelson said: "Mr Gartshore was in debt to drug dealers and committed these offences in a bid to pay off his debt."

Advocate Frances Connor, representing King, said her client continued to maintain his innocence.

Det Insp Lorna Ferguson, who led the enquiry, said: "In both of these incidents members of the public have clearly endured an ordeal that no-one should be exposed to and thankfully nobody was injured during these despicable crimes.

"The refusal by King to admit what he had done at an early stage caused further distress to the witnesses who have been forced to relive the incident in court.

"I welcome the sentences given to Gartshore and King and reinforce the message that violent crimes such as these will not be tolerated in our city.

"I would also like to thank those within the communities who came forward to assist the police during the investigation."