Former charity boss Ian Paterson on trial over sex offences

A former charity boss has gone on trial accused of sexually assaulting six women.

Ian Paterson of Tarves, Aberdeenshire, was the chief executive of Aberdeen Council of Voluntary Organisations when the offences allegedly happened.

It is claimed he touched office workers inappropriately while they were at work, at a supermarket and a nightclub between July 2009 and October 2012.

The 62-year-old denies the six sexual assaults and three indecent assaults.

A woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, giving evidence at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, said Mr Paterson had put his hand down her top on several occasions when he visited her office and this made her feel "disgusting".

The 28-year-old told the court: "I was in shock. I didn't know what to say.

"My manager was a friend of Ian's so I didn't know who I could go and speak to about it."

Another office worker claimed Mr Paterson would visit the room where she worked and touch her co-worker inappropriately.

The 34-year-old woman said she also witnessed him assaulting a woman at a charity Christmas party while his wife was sitting next to him in the nightclub.

The trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court continues.