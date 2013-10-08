CCTV image appeal in Aberdeen Coral robbery probe

Image caption The robbery happened at the Coral on Aberdeen's Glenbervie Road

A CCTV image has been released after a bookmakers in Aberdeen was robbed.

A man targeted Coral on Glenbervie Road on Tuesday 1 October at about 21:15 and escaped with a three-figure sum.

He was described as white, in his mid-20s, of medium build, and about 6ft tall, with a pale and spotty complexion.

He was wearing a dark hooded jacket, black trousers, a grey top, black shoes and a black scarf and gloves.

Det Insp Lorna Ferguson, who is leading the enquiry, said: "I would urge anyone who can identify the male shown in this image, perhaps from the clothing he is wearing, to make contact."