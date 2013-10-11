Scotland The What? comedian George Donald funeral held in Huntly

From the section

Image caption George Donald died at the age of 79

The funeral of Scotland The What? comedy star George Donald has been held.

Mr Donald died aged 79 on 30 September after a long illness.

The Scotland The What? trio - which also included the late Steve Robertson and William "Buff" Hardie - made their debut in 1969.

Image caption George Donald (left) was part of the Scotland The What? trio

Mr Donald's funeral was held at Strathbogie Church in Huntly from 13:30, and then Huntly cemetery.

Donations can be given to Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie Cancer Care.

The north east entertainers had a career which took them around the world, and were made MBEs for services to entertainment in Scotland in 1995.

Many of their sketches and songs were performed in the north east Doric dialect.

They received the freedom of Aberdeen in 2008.

Mr Donald died at his home in Perth.