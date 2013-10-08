Aberdeen's Bon Accord and St Nicholas shopping centres sold for £189m

Aberdeen's Bon Accord and St Nicholas shopping centres have been sold in a deal worth £189m.

The Scottish Retail Property Limited Partnership, a venture between Land Securities and British Land, has exchanged contracts with F&C REIT.

The Bon Accord and St Nicholas centres are both located in Aberdeen city centre.

The Scottish Retail Property Limited Partnership was formed in 2004 to bring the shopping centres together.

Land Securities executive director Richard Akers said: "After a number of successful asset management and refurbishment initiatives, the sale of the Bon Accord and St Nicholas centres is in line with our strategy of recycling capital into other opportunities across our portfolio."