NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Police in Aberdeen trial new fingerprint scanner

Scanner
Image caption The scanners are linked to a national fingerprint database

Police in Aberdeen are trialling a new fingerprint scanner to help officers on the streets identify people quickly.

The scanners are linked to a national fingerprint database, and tell police if the scanned prints belong to a convicted criminal.

Ch Insp Nick Topping said: "The mobile fingerprint scanners will be of great benefit to officers across the Granite City.

"The devices could essentially free up hundreds of hours of officers' time."

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites