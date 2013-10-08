Police in Aberdeen trial new fingerprint scanner

From the section

Image caption The scanners are linked to a national fingerprint database

Police in Aberdeen are trialling a new fingerprint scanner to help officers on the streets identify people quickly.

The scanners are linked to a national fingerprint database, and tell police if the scanned prints belong to a convicted criminal.

Ch Insp Nick Topping said: "The mobile fingerprint scanners will be of great benefit to officers across the Granite City.

"The devices could essentially free up hundreds of hours of officers' time."