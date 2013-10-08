Body confirmed as missing Shetland man Alistair Wishart
- 8 October 2013
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Police have confirmed the body found in Lerwick is that of missing pensioner Alistair Wishart.
His body was discovered on Tuesday afternoon. Inquiries are continuing into the circumstances of the death and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
The 74-year-old was last seen in Lerwick on Sunday.
His disappearance sparked a major search in Shetland involving the coastguard and police.