Fraserburgh harbour van victim named as Greig Wood
- 9 October 2013
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man whose body was recovered by police divers after a van went into the water at Fraserburgh harbour has been named.
He was Greig Wood, 48, from the Fraserburgh area.
The emergency services were alerted at about 20:45 on Tuesday after members of the public saw the vehicle go in from the north breakwater.
His death is not being treated as suspicious. Specialist divers found his body in the early hours of Wednesday.