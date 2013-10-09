Fraserburgh harbour van victim named as Greig Wood

Image caption Emergency services were called to the harbour on Tuesday evening

A man whose body was recovered by police divers after a van went into the water at Fraserburgh harbour has been named.

He was Greig Wood, 48, from the Fraserburgh area.

The emergency services were alerted at about 20:45 on Tuesday after members of the public saw the vehicle go in from the north breakwater.

His death is not being treated as suspicious. Specialist divers found his body in the early hours of Wednesday.