Eight held after Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire stolen cars operation

Image caption A police helicopter could be seen over Aberdeen on Tuesday

Eight people have been taken into custody following a police operation recovered six cars stolen from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

A police helicopter was used as part of the crackdown.

I want to appeal to people to ensure that vehicles and properties are kept secure in order to deter opportunistic thieves Det Supt Martin Dunn, Police Scotland

Seven males aged 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 25 and 33 and a woman aged 18 were detained. Police said the vehicles were valued at about £70,000 in total.

Officers from CID, roads policing, local police teams and the dogs unit were also involved in the operation.

Det Supt Martin Dunn said: "This operation involved the specialist resources of Operation Ruby, which was launched to tackle car crime in the city.

"Police Scotland has listened to the communities across the north east who have highlighted that car crime is a key priority for them.

"The use of the force helicopter and other specialist resources allowed officers to target key areas with the result that vehicles were recovered and persons apprehended."

He added: "I want to reassure the public that we will continue to target car crime and will deploy specialist resources where appropriate.

"However, I also want to appeal to people to ensure that vehicles and properties are kept secure in order to deter opportunistic thieves who want to steal your vehicles."