Aberdeen indecent assault accused Ian Paterson 'liked women in glasses shouting'

A former policeman accused of indecent assaults told one alleged victim he liked women with glasses shouting at him, a court has heard.

Ian Paterson, 62, denies nine charges involving seven women when he was chief executive of Aberdeen Council of Voluntary Organisations.

A 38-year-old woman told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: "It was something about strong women with glasses telling him off."

She said it was in an Aberdeen bar.

The woman told the court: "He made some comment about how he liked women with glasses shouting at him."

She said he also commented on another occasion about how he liked how she pushed out her chest.

'Look great'

And she said she was shocked to find him touching her body in the kitchen of an office building.

She told the court that they had started chatting about losing weight while he was making a cup of tea.

She said: "He put his right arm around my shoulder. He said, 'If it's any consolation, I think you look great'.

"And then I felt his thumb and finger touch my nipple. I said, 'Oi'.

"And he said 'I know what you mean, it's really difficult to lose weight. I've really struggled', and continued the conversation as if nothing had happened.

"I was so shocked that he had actually done it. I just didn't know how to react."

The trial continues.