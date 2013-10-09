NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

No injury as metal falls from Aberdeen City Council roof

Police at scene
Image caption An investigation into the incident has been launched

Pedestrians escaped injury when a piece of metal fell from Aberdeen City Council's town house.

The metal landed on Broad Street, and a witness said it narrowly missed a female passer-by.

Aberdeen City Council said a section of Broad Street and Castle Street had been closed to pedestrians.

An investigation is under way.

