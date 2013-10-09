No injury as metal falls from Aberdeen City Council roof
- 9 October 2013
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Pedestrians escaped injury when a piece of metal fell from Aberdeen City Council's town house.
The metal landed on Broad Street, and a witness said it narrowly missed a female passer-by.
Aberdeen City Council said a section of Broad Street and Castle Street had been closed to pedestrians.
An investigation is under way.