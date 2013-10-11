DanceLive 2013 getting under way in Aberdeen

From the section

Image caption DanceLive 2013 runs until 31 October

A major dance festival is getting under way in Aberdeen.

DanceLive 2013 is taking place in various venues from Friday until Thursday 31 October.

The DanceLive festival is now in its 8th year.

Festival director Jennifer Philips said: "We are delighted with this year's programme, it is packed with new works and new companies."