DanceLive 2013 getting under way in Aberdeen
- 11 October 2013
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A major dance festival is getting under way in Aberdeen.
DanceLive 2013 is taking place in various venues from Friday until Thursday 31 October.
The DanceLive festival is now in its 8th year.
Festival director Jennifer Philips said: "We are delighted with this year's programme, it is packed with new works and new companies."