Aberdeen yard targeted in 30 tonne rail theft

About 30 tonnes of rail has been stolen from a railway yard in Aberdeen.

British Transport Police said it was likely a lorry was used to remove the rail, which is worth several thousands pounds, from Kittybrewster Retail Park between 04:00 and 05:00.

PC Ashley Forbes said an HGV was seen driving off down Bedford Road.

He said even at that time the road could be busy and appealed to anyone in the area who saw anything suspicions, to contact the police.

Officers have been trawling CCTV footage and carrying out door-to-door inquiries in the area in an attempt to identify those responsible.