Elgin town centre revamp set for approval

Image caption Artist's impression of the extension to the St Giles Centre

Plans for a major extension to the St Giles Centre in Elgin have been recommended for approval.

The development, which will retain the existing facade on the High Street, will include three new floors and and a new bus station.

Developers Robertson Property/Upland Investments said it would allow Elgin to compete with Inverness and Aberdeen as well out of town shopping centres.

A decision is expected to be made by Moray Council on Tuesday.

High street first

The St Giles Centre was granted planning permission and listed building consent in 1987, with provision for future expansion.

The development will create an additional 4,500 sq m of shopping space - more than double the current area.

A report to councillors will say that without the extension it is unlikely the city centre will be able to attract significant further investment.

It said the approach was in step with the Scottish government's "high street first" presumption.

Planning officials conceded that the amended proposal was an acceptable departure from the development plan, which could be offset by helping to breath new life into the town centre.